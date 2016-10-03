Synovus wraps up $30 million buyout of Atlanta company

Synovus Financial Corp. said Monday it has wrapped up its $30 million purchase of Atlanta-based lender Entaire.
Entaire Global Companies, founded in 2001, is a privately owned life insurance premium finance lender, with fewer than 25 employees. Its subsidiary, Global One, specializes in non-mortality loans to commercial entities. The collateralized loans are primarily used by small businesses.
Synovus, parent company of Columbus Bank and Trust, has said it paying $30 million initially for Entaire in the form of cash and shares of its common stock. If Entaire performs well in the next three to five years, its shareholders will receive additional payments.
(Synovus to purchase Atlanta-based specialty lender for $30 million-plus)
Headquartered in Columbus, Synovus, a regional bank doing business in five Southeastern states, said it expects to have Entaire “fully integrated” into its own company before this year is out.
Synovus oversees $29 billion in assets through its 28 bank divisions in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. It has 250 branches and 332 ATMs.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
Comments