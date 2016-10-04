Business

October 4, 2016 2:35 PM

Who’s coming to Columbus this week?

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

It will be a million-dollar haul for Columbus this week, with visitation to the city being pumped economically up by a classic football game, bicyclists riding across the state, and a conference of Christians.

The Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau, naturally, keeps track of the events, sports tournaments, meetings, reunions and military graduations that generate economic impact for the city and surrounding area.

The soldier graduations themselves are estimated to generate an impact of $168,000 apiece based on 200 graduates for each of the ceremonies, which take place at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center grounds.

Here are the events scheduled this week in Columbus, according to the CVB:

2nd Armored Division Reunion

▪ Attendance — 75

▪ Room nights — 128

▪ Economic impact — $48,469

Georgia Recreation and Park Association Awards Banquet

▪ Attendance — 150

▪ Room nights — 0

▪ Economic impact — $11,107

Lifestyle Christianity Conference

▪ Attendance — 500

▪ Room nights — 300

▪ Economic impact — $130,193

Bicycle Ride Across Georgia

▪ Attendance — 500

▪ Room nights — 61

▪ Economic impact — $39,176

Georgia State Association of Power Engineers

▪ Attendance — 10

▪ Room ights — 11

▪ Economic impact — $2,853

Shaw High School Class Reunion

▪ Attendance — 75

▪ Room nights — 0

▪ Economic impact — $2,364

Tuskegee-Morehouse Football Classic

▪ Attendance — 20,000

▪ Room nights — 455

▪ Economic impact — $773,681

Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz

