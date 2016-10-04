Who’s coming to Columbus this week?

It will be a million-dollar haul for Columbus this week, with visitation to the city being pumped economically up by a classic football game, bicyclists riding across the state, and a conference of Christians.
The Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau, naturally, keeps track of the events, sports tournaments, meetings, reunions and military graduations that generate economic impact for the city and surrounding area.
The soldier graduations themselves are estimated to generate an impact of $168,000 apiece based on 200 graduates for each of the ceremonies, which take place at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center grounds.
(Read more: Columbus tourism heating up)
(Read more: Music to their ears: Columbus joins state travel planners for a ‘Year of Georgia Music’)
Here are the events scheduled this week in Columbus, according to the CVB:
2nd Armored Division Reunion
▪ Attendance — 75
▪ Room nights — 128
▪ Economic impact — $48,469
Georgia Recreation and Park Association Awards Banquet
▪ Attendance — 150
▪ Room nights — 0
▪ Economic impact — $11,107
Lifestyle Christianity Conference
▪ Attendance — 500
▪ Room nights — 300
▪ Economic impact — $130,193
Bicycle Ride Across Georgia
▪ Attendance — 500
▪ Room nights — 61
▪ Economic impact — $39,176
Georgia State Association of Power Engineers
▪ Attendance — 10
▪ Room ights — 11
▪ Economic impact — $2,853
Shaw High School Class Reunion
▪ Attendance — 75
▪ Room nights — 0
▪ Economic impact — $2,364
Tuskegee-Morehouse Football Classic
▪ Attendance — 20,000
▪ Room nights — 455
▪ Economic impact — $773,681
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
Comments