Columbus judges and attorneys to serve on Georgia State Bar committees

More than a dozen attorneys and judges have been selected to serve on a variety of State Bar of Georgia committees in the coming year.
The organization dates to 1964. That’s when the Georgia Supreme Court replaced the voluntary Georgia Bar Association, itself founded in 1884. The State Bar of Georgia has 48,000 members.
▪ Joel O. Wooten Jr. of Butler Wooten & Peak LLP was named chair of the Business Court Committee and a member of the Bar Center Committee.
▪ LaRae Dixon Moore of Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker & Ford P.C. also will serve on the Business Court Committee.
▪ Donna Stanaland Hix of Hall Booth Smith P.C. was chosen for several committees — the Bar Association Support to Improve Correctional Services (BASICS) Committee, the Investment Committee, the Advisory Committee on Legislation, the Long-Range Planning and Bar Governance Committee, the Member Benefits Committee, the State Disciplinary Board Investigative Panel and the Support of Lawyers, All Concern Encouraged (SOLACE) Committee.
▪ Oscar L. Wiseley Jr. of Synovus Family Asset Management also will be on the Investment Committee.
▪ Amy C. Walters of Hagler Jackson and Walters was appointed to the SOLACE Committee.
▪ Travis C. Hargrove of The Finley Firm P.C. is on the Bench and Bar Committee and on the Insurance Committee.
▪ Edward P. Hudson of Morris Manning & Martin LLP also was chosen for the Bench and Bar Committee,
▪ Paul Kilpatrick Jr. of Pope McGlamery was named to the Bar Center Committee.
▪ Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Court M. Linda Pierce and attorney T. Teddy Reese both will serve on the iCivics Committee. Reese is director of Community Operations and Affairs at the Georgia Appleseed Center for Law & Justice.
▪ Gwyn P. Newsom of the Law Office of Gwyn P. Newsom LLC is on the General Counsel Office Overview Committee.
▪ Both Muscogee County Probate Judge Marc E. D’Antonio and Raymond E. Tillery Jr. of the Law Office of Ray Tillery were chosen for the Access to Justice Committee.
▪ Peter J. Daughtery of Daughtery, Crawford & Brown LLP is to serve on the Judicial Procedure and Administration/Uniform Rules Committee.
