More than 1,000 jobs from 60-plus employers are needing to be filled at a job fair taking place Thursday at the Georgia International Convention Center adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

If your current job or career isn’t taking off quite like you wanted it to do, then a job fair Oct. 19 near the Atlanta airport might just be your ticket to a new employer or profession.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said Friday that more than 500 jobs will be available at the fair, which will have more than 40 employers participating.
The event takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., not at the airport, however, but at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, in College Park, near the airport. That’s about 90 minutes north of Columbus.
The airport typically holds a job fair in the spring, but said a growing local economy, increased passenger traffic and its current $6 billion improvement project prompted the addition of a fall recruiting event.
Atlanta Workforce Development Agency will be on site at the fair, providing computer stations to help job seekers with online applications. Those attending the event should bring 10 or more resumes. More than 4,000 people seeking work showed up at the spring fair, the airport said.
Those attending can register at atljobfair.eventbrite.com. Those going to the fair should take MARTA to the airport station, then hop on the Sky Train shuttle, getting off at the Gateway/GICC station.
Jobs that need to be filled include Administrative Representatives; Aircraft Cleaning Assistants; Aviation Maintenance Technicians II; Baggage Handlers; Banquet Aide; Bartenders; Brand Associates; Carpenters; Cashiers; CDL Drivers (with “P” endorsement); Chauffeurs; Check Call Expeditor; Civil Engineers; Compliance Staff Members; Concrete Finishers; Construction Inspectors; Construction Managers; Cooks/Prep-Cooks; Crew Managers/Members; Culinary Positions; Custodians; Customer Service Agents/Bilingual; Data Reporting Analysts; Dishwashers; Electricians; Entry-level Engineers; Facility Dispatchers; Floor Technicians; Food Service Crew/Managers; Foremen; Front-Line Servers; Ground Maintenance Technicians; Guest Services Representative; Heavy and Light Equipment Operators; Hosts; HVAC Technicians; Interpreters; Lead Ground Maintenance Technicians; Loss Prevention Officer; Luggage/Cart Agents; Marketing Representatives; Mail Agents; Masons; Painters; Pavers; Plumbers; Project Engineers; Project Managers; Ramp Agents; Restaurant Supervisor; Retail Sales Merchandisers; Roofers; Safety Inspectors; Sales Associates (full time and part time); Security Officers; Servers/Front-Line; Sheet Metal Layer; Shift Leads; Shuttle Bus Drivers; Skilled Laborers; Superintendents; Staff Assistants; Store Managers; Team Leaders; Ticketing/Gate (ready reserve) Customer Service Agents; Utility Workers; Warehouse Attendants; Welders; and Wheelchair Attendants.
Companies expected to be on hand include A Action Janitorial Inc.; AETC; AC Sweepers and Maintenance; Airport Retail Management; Air Serv Corp.; ALL N ONE Security Services; Areas USA ATL, LLC; Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway; Atlanta Fire Rescue Department; Atlanta Restaurant Partners; Benkel Engineering & Construction Services; City of Atlanta Police Department; City of College Park; Concessions/H&H, Joint Venture; Corporate Services Management; Delaware North; Duty Free Americas Inc.; Elite Line Services; Elite Marketing; ExOfficio (MARMOT LLC); Global Concessions Inc.; Goodrum Enterprises Inc. (dba McDonald’s); Guy F. Atkinson Construction; Hallmark Aviation; HSS Inc.; InMotion Entertainment; Lewis Contracting Services, LLC; LSG Sky Chefs; Mack II, Inc.; MCA-ATL (Freshens); MEM Concessions LLC; Paradies Lagardere; Perfect Circle Renewable Energy; PhaseNext Hospitality; Precision Concrete Construction; PrimeFlight Aviation Services; Prospect Airport Services Inc.; Shellis Management Services Inc.; TBI Airport Management Inc.; Technique Construction, LLC; United Youth of America; Willy's Mexicana Grill; and WorkSource DeKalb.
More than 101 million travelers use Hartsfield-Jackson each year, making it the busiest in the world. It employs more than 63,000 people, generating an economic impact of nearly $35 billion a year for the Atlanta metro area alone.
