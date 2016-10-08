Country’s Barbecue owner Jim Morpeth: ‘Running a business is mega-complicated’

Columbus barbecue restaurant owner Jim Morpeth has had an interesting journey, so it was fitting that he recently sat down for an interview in the old bus attached to his downtown Country’s.
He talked with Ledger-Enquirer senior reporter Chuck Williams and chief photographer Mike Haskey about his life, his family, his personality and his business, which has survived more than four decades.
Here are excerpts of that interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q: How did you get to where you are today?
A: You really want to know? It’ll be a little lengthy.
Q: Yeah, tell me.
A: I got married the first time when I was 16. When I was 11 years old I started throwing papers. I’m going to be perfectly honest with you, throwing papers was one of my favorite jobs in my whole life, and that’s when I realized that I wanted to have my own business because I really loved getting my papers. The only thing I didn’t like about that is when I worked for The Ledger they told me that I had to sell so many new subscriptions. I was 12 then. My mom told me, she said, “Just go up to that door, knock on the door, and say, ‘Hi, I’m Jimmy Morpeth. I’m wanting to talk to you about the Columbus Ledger.’” I knocked on the first door and said, “Hi, I’m Jimmy Morpeth,” and the lady said, “So what,” and I turned around and walked away feeling about 6 inches tall.
Q: You threw the afternoon paper?
A: Right. At first I threw the Atlanta Journal because the Ledger wouldn’t hire you unless you were 12, but the Atlanta paper would hire you at 11. Then when I was 14, I threw papers and went to work at Sol & Harry’s (a clothing store). I worked for them from 14 to 21 selling everything you can think of.
Then when I got married I still worked there part-time, but I got a job in the canning plant of Royal Crown. My dad worked at Royal Crown. My first job was dumping cans on the conveyor line. Then they moved me to the syrup room. I weighed 135 pounds and I had to take a 100-pound sack of sugar and dump it in the syrup tank to mix it all up.
Q: That’s how you make your Country’s sweet tea right now, isn’t it?
A: That’s it — there’s a 50-pound sack of sugar in that one glass.
Anyway, you had a little gear you had to put on according to what you were making, so one night I forgot to put the gear on at all and I’d throw a can of syrup and two cans of water. They would have fired me, but probably for my dad they didn’t. They moved me to the lab, so then I worked in the lab and became a taste-tester and ran tests on RCs from all over the country. I did that back when they were developing Diet Rite.
Back then I thought my dream was to become a foreman — they wore a white uniform and made $1.65 an hour, and I was making like $1.25 an hour. I didn’t do that. I decided I had to do something else, so I sent out a bunch of letters to different people around Columbus and I got a job with a company called Marchant Calculators.
Back then, calculators were huge. They were mechanical, and so I got a job with them repairing calculators, which to me was big money back then. I did that for a while. I was pretty good at it, except I’m very logical — so I could figure out what was wrong with the calculator, but I really was not very good at fixing it. I was just good at figuring it out.
Then I became a salesman with them. I could not sell, and so when I was supposed to be selling I got a bunch of programming manuals — how to program a computer — and I would drive up to Dowdell’s Knob up on top of Pine Mountain and sit there and read programming manuals until I taught myself how to program a computer. Then I got a job programming computers, which probably my dad had something to do with that because it was with Royal Crown, but I was good at it. I did that for a while, then I got a job at Lithonia Lighting in Atlanta programming computers, and I became a systems analyst. Then I moved back to Columbus and ran a computer service bureau for a company out of Montgomery. Then that was bought out by Roy Martin, and so then I went to work for the bank.
Q: Which bank did you go to?
A: Columbus Bank & Trust. I worked for them 3 1/2 years.
Q: What in that past led you to open a barbecue restaurant?
A: There was two things that led me to it. First was being a systems analyst, even though I only had a couple of years of college. ... My job was to go in to business, and you’d say, “I want to develop a just-in-time inventory system,” so I learned various systems. I learned about payroll and P&Ls and inventory and building materials, and all that stuff, and so I realized that a restaurant was just a bunch of simple systems that had to fit together.
The second thing ... was the Columbus Jaycees because that was really my college education. When I was 21 I went in ... I’m trying to remember the name of it, it seemed like it was Southern Confectioners, or something like that — it was a candy place that Jack Basset (worked at). ... I went in there to sell him an add machine. He didn’t buy an add machine but he made me join the Jaycees, and that changed my life.
Q: It was a leadership factory, right?
A: It was definitely a leadership factory. That’s what they taught you was leadership through community service. That’s what it was all about. We elected people in Columbus, we raised money, we worked with polio vaccines. ...
Q: Arguably the city government was changed out of that organization.
A: It was. I really believe that. I regret that it doesn’t exist anymore. I would say that probably the (Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce) Young Professionals are the closest thing to it now.
Q: Had you been a barbecue guy before you got in to barbecue?
A: My dad barbecued, but my dad was from the north. He was a smoking Yankee, I guess you’d say, or something, but he barbecued a lot, and that’s the only barbecue I’d been around. It was just something — I really, really, really wanted my own business. Maybe I don’t play well with others, I’m not sure, but I wanted my own business and I thought this was something I could do, and I love. ... If I had my life to live over, I’d get in the restaurant business sooner.
Q: What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in 41 years of the restaurant business in Columbus?
A: Well, of course, just Columbus has grown and there’s a restaurant on every corner. When we opened down here on Broadway — Country’s on Broad — delivery was big because there was no place to eat. Now, you just walk ... This was probably two or three years ago, I walked up Broad and counted something like 21 places to eat between here and the end of Broad. I don’t even know how many there are now.
Q: Are you amazed by what you see down here now?
A: I’m completely amazed — completely.
Q: ... You own this, right?
A: Yeah, I own this, the parking lot, and a little bit over there, but not the whole gravel.
Q: And W.C. Bradley owns everything around you now.
A: Yeah.
Q: You started with textile mills. There’s probably going to be apartments and condos and everything behind you when this is all said and done.
A: It’s evolved so much.
Q: Did you envision that?
A: I thought we were through when the mill closed. I figured that was the end of us. We counted on them. That was a lot of our business.
Q: What happened?
A: Business went down, but then of course it gradually came back.
Q: What do you know as an entrepreneur that you wish you could go teach in a business school? You don’t have a formal business education, but you certainly have ...
A: I have a business education, it’s just not formal, or maybe it is if you consider working real hard formal. I would just say that if you’re an entrepreneur — I’d go back to what was in Dale Carnegie’s book — the best thing for you to do is figure out what you truly, truly, truly love to do, and then proceed as fast as you can to getting other people to do it for you. That’s basically what it is.
Q: In one of your commercials you say, “Barbecue ain’t all that complicated.”
A: No, you’ve actually got that confused with Joe Bross. He says, “Tires ain’t all that complicated.”
Q: What about barbecue?
A: Barbecue ain’t, but running a business is mega-complicated.
Q: That’s interesting that I confused you and Joe.
A: We both were in Jaycees together. Basset did both of our advertising. It’s not weird to me that you would.
Q: Interesting. Talk about your advertising. You have a commercial that continues around every holiday season. How old were you when that commercial was shot?
A: We haven’t been able to exactly determine, but we think it’s between 25 and 30 years old. Something like that.
Q: Will you change it out?
A: No.
Q: Why is it important to keep that?
A: I think it has a life of its own now because it goes beyond what I could afford to buy because people talk about the fact that it’s so old. I’ll give you an example: there is an organization in Mobile that has on New Year’s Eve what they call the moon pie drop, and they’ve got this giant moon pie. That’s an hour after ours because of time, so a lot of times on New Year’s Eve we’ll be watching that. We were watching it and they have this ticker goes across the bottom, and the ticker said, “There’s this barbecue place in Columbus, Ga., that’s been running the same Christmas commercial for over 25 years.” That right there sums it up. That’s why it works, because it is old. All the commercials we cut, when I go in somewhere if somebody recognizes me, they always go, “You got a ham? You got turkey?”
Q: How many people have worked for you over the years?
A: I don’t even know. Here’s the best estimate I can give you. At the end of every year we write between 500 and 600 W2s, so if you take that and multiple it times 40 years, it’s ridiculous because we haven’t had all three (restaurants) for 40 years, but it’s still a bunch of folks. It’s thousands.
Q: You look at Facebook and places like that and you’ve kind of got your own ...
A: I love doing Facebook. I do Country’s Facebook and I love doing it.
Q: You do it? You don’t hire that out?
A: I do every bit of that myself.
Q: That’s interesting.
A: Yep, my daughter — who I told you is in graduate school — when she was maybe a sophomore in high school, she said, “Dad, you need to do a Facebook.” I said, “No, I’m not doing a Facebook.” She said, “Just let me set it up and just see if you like it.” She set it up for me and from a business standpoint I fell in love with it. We’ve got over 21,000 fans now; we’re working on more.
Q: How many restaurants do you have now?
A: Of course, you know there’s three owners now. There’s myself, my son Grif, and Scott Ressmeyer. Then my youngest son Cash is going to come in the business when he finishes at Auburn, but we own the three here in Columbus. Then we’ve still got one franchise in Auburn, two in Montgomery and one in LaGrange, but I don’t sell franchises anymore.
Q: Why didn’t you franchise more?
A: Because — you’d never believe this part — I’m not motivated by money, and to grow a big business like that I feel like you’ve got to be motivated by money. I’m not a CEO. I love running my restaurants. I like getting in there and cooking a new special. I like doing orientation and meeting the new people that come to work for us. I hated that part of it — it’s going out of town, and if it wasn’t going perfect for them, they’d get mad at you. It’s just not my thing.
Q: What does motivate you?
A: Being in the restaurant business. Psychologically I’m what they call a pleaser, and if you’re a pleaser, what could be better than feeding people? That’s just perfect. It lines right up with me. I’m an extreme introvert and I’m a pleaser.
Q: You could never tell you’re an introvert ...
A: But you know the surprising thing about introverts? A lot of introverts become actors because they can be somebody else when they’re acting. In a way, running a restaurant is like being an actor as far as your interactions with all the people that come in.
Q: That makes a lot of sense. I’ve never quite thought of that.
A: It’s really true, but I’m what they ... I’m the exact classification, I think it’s INFJ (Introvert, Intuitive, Feeling, Judging). About 1 percent of the people in the world are that classification.
I’ve always felt like it’s like me way over here, and then there’s all everybody else, which is probably one of the reasons that I have my own business.
Q: But you’re selling every day. That’s got to be so far out of your comfort zone.
A: I’m good at developing relationships, and I’m good at understanding people. Most introverts can look at somebody and see right through them. They’re always analyzing people and thinking about how the story might play out, and that kind of stuff. It’s helpful in business.
Q: You’ve also had a life experience where essentially you’ve had two families.
A: Right.
Q: What is the age difference between your oldest and youngest?
A: It is 21 to 52 would be Grif. Then Fred’s 21 to 54.
Q: Your twins (Erin and Cash) are 21 years old, and your other children, Grif and Fred, are 52 and 54. That’s got to be a life lesson in itself.
A: Well, it is, and I always tell the kids that the first two got the physical Jim. We used to do scuba diving and hiking, and all that stuff, and the last two got the wiser Jim. I don’t know who got the best deal, but that’s what it amounted to.
Q: Has having twins after you’re 50 made you younger?
A: It does. It keeps you in tune with things that you would’ve never known. I’m probably getting worse now with them being gone, but yeah, there’s no question.
Q: What are you going to tell Cash when he joins the business?
A: Probably nothing that I haven’t already told him, just that he has a big challenge because it’s a mature business and he’s got to figure out how do we grow — how do we stay, and how do we grow? He may be somebody, see, that wants to do franchises. That may be his thing, I don’t know. It’ll be his decision.
Q: How much longer are you going to do it?
A: As long as my health holds up. I love it. I can’t see me sitting in an easy chair at home. My wife is 12 years younger and she’s not fixing to retire, so I might as well keep working. Plus, I don’t have all this money stashed up like everybody thinks you do.
Q: Everybody thinks you’ve got this barn full of money somewhere.
A: But I don’t. Everything I have basically is in my businesses and in the house where we live, which is on 100 acres. Everything I have is basically that.
Q: Over 41 years, you have people dining with you now that were eating with you four decades ago.
A: I do.
Q: Why have they been so loyal to you?
A: I hope they like the food. I have them come in Mercury Drive that bring their grandchildren and put them in the rocking chair, and they sat in the rocking chair when they were a kid. It’s crazy. It’s really crazy.
Along that same line — we talk about this a lot — once you get as old as we are, to the point we are, honestly they define the brand more than we do. They say what we are, and they say we are a family restaurant that serves heritage foods and is a good community citizen. That’s what we try to do.
Q: Why do you do community-related projects?
A: In my case, that came from the Jaycees. That’s what I learned to do and I’ve always cared about the community. I’m not the community servant that I was before getting in to the restaurant business because I just work too much, but I think it came from that. I really do. Then of course Scott is a huge community supporter, and he’s a big part of Country’s, so it’s kind of a natural.
Q: Scott Ressmeyer’s Ride.
A: That’s not Country’s now, that’s Scott. I don’t want Country’s to take credit for that.
Q: Some people that don’t know would think Scott’s one of your sons.
A: They do think he’s my son a lot of times. Yeah, now Scott started working with me like, I don’t know, almost immediately after we opened.
Q: He was a kid, right?
A: ... I think he was 15 or something. We stacked up crates so he could reach the dishwasher. He had worked with Jakes for Steaks before he worked for us. He just grew into the business. In fact, Scott likes to say at orientation for new people, “In high school I had a teacher that said, ‘Scott, if you don’t do better, you’re going to be at Country’s Barbecue your whole life.’” He said, “Here I am.”
Q: Y’all have developed this amazing relationship.
A: We have been lucky, and I give Scott the most credit for that. I think he’s better at putting up with me than I am with putting up with anybody.
Q: One thing I wanted to ask you about real quick was you did a white tablecloth restaurant.
A: Yeah, we did. Main Street Café.
Q: How’d that work out?
A: We were selected as one of the top six restaurants in the state of Georgia, and in my opinion No. 1 at losing money. While I’m not motivated by money, I’m definitely turned off by losing it.
Q: In the restaurant business, do you need to stay in your lane?
A: If I understand what you’re asking me, that’s always been something that I’ve considered. What I told you a minute ago about the people define your brand — all right, if you take another well known restaurant too here in Columbus, his brand is open in a lot of different kinds of restaurants. Actually, they’re more similar than you realize, but still that’s his brand. Well, I’m the barbecue guy, and people did not like me owning something else. I found that out twice.
Q: Main Street and what else?
A: Buck and Clyde’s.
Q: That was a steak restaurant, right?
A: That was one of my problems, too, it wasn’t really a steak restaurant, it was just a casual eatery. It was envisioned as a rotisserie chicken place because they were hot back then, and so brains here opened up a rotisserie chicken place next to Publix. That ain’t too smart. Publix is kind of known for their rotisserie.
Q: Has your business become a local institution?
A: Well, I’d say that’s up to the people to decide. In my mind we pretty much have, but I don’t know, that’s up to the people.
Q: Do you still eat at some of the other barbecue restaurants in town?
A: Not around here I don’t, but when I go out of town I make a big habit of going to every one I can find.
Q: When you don’t eat at Country’s around here, where do you go?
A: ... I go to Rosehill Seafood, I go to Chef Lee’s. ... I eat everywhere to be honest with you. I like to go to the Loft.
Q: Do you go to Royal Café?
A: I love Royal Café. You knew that. I love Royal, and I love Miss Star more than I love the café. She’s just an incredible person.
Q: If you weren’t in the restaurant business, what else would you have done?
A: Computers. I was a good programmer. I was good at that. The only job I ever had in programming where I wasn’t the fair-haired son was CB&T.
Q: And that was in the mainframe days.
A: It was mainframe, right, it was mainframe all ... I wrote a combination of assembly language and COBOL. ...
Q: That was back when they were TSYS in the basement, right?
A: Yeah, I was a programmer with (former TSYS Chairman) Rick Ussery.
Q: Wow.
A: I think maybe because of my introversion, or whatever, I’m not good in a big corporation. Everybody’s office had all the normal stuff with the golf scenes and the ducks, and all that. I had this big poster of Einstein with freaked out hair in my office.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Jim Morpeth
Age: He will be 73 on Oct. 20
Job: Country’s Barbecue, president; Country’s Restaurant Inc., chairman of the board.
Hometown: Born in Tulsa, Okla., raised in Columbus; currently lives in Columbus
Education: Attended Columbus High School, graduated from Jordan High, 1961. “I got married the first time when I was 16,” he said. “Back then they kicked you out of high school, so they kicked me out of Columbus High and I went to Jordan at night and graduated.” Attended Columbus College when it was in the old Shannon Hosiery Mill. “Back then we called it the Shannon Hosiery Institute of Technology,” Morpeth said.
Family: He and wife, local veterinarian Marsha Cashwell, have been married 28 years. Four children, Dr. Fred Morpeth, Grif Morpeth; and twins Cash Morpeth and Erin Morpeth; four grandchildren; three dogs (Olive, Bo and Laska), three horses (Indy, Frank and Ruth) and three cats (Solo, Oliver and Ono).
Comments