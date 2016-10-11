Burger King restaurant being constructed on Bradley Park Drive

It’s a lot on prime ground that has sat vacant for years — except for a Christmas tree farm each holiday — amid a plethora of commercial development around it. But the 1.56-acre parcel at 1514 Bradley Park Drive now is about to become a Burger King.
Columbus-based Schuster Enterprises, which is the area Burger King franchisee, has started construction on the 5,773-square-foot fast-food restaurant that will be next to Starbucks, with Cracker Barrel to its other side just across Belfast Avenue. A city building permit dated Oct. 4 shows Global Building Contractors LLC, a company out of Dacula, Ga., is doing the work valued at $761,632.
Calls to the Schuster’s Macon Road office and Todd Schuster, chief executive officer of Schuster Enterprises, were not returned. The executive’s father, Marvin Schuster, founded the company in 1967, with it growing to more than 60 Burger King outlets in the Southeast. The Schuster family also has been a major philanthropist in the city through the years.
This will be the 17th Burger King eatery in the Columbus-Phenix City market. The company has been upgrading some of its properties in recent years, having just completely rebuilt and expanded its U.S. 280 Bypass location in Phenix City.
Schuster Enterprises also has taken novelty approaches to some of its local outlets, having built its Manchester Expressway restaurant with the design of a train station (an old rail line that used to be near the eatery is now a bicycle and walking trail.) Its Wynnton Road location also was created from a old Tudor-style home, with old black and white photographs of the city and its history filling the walls.
Muscogee County tax records show a Schuster corporation, Standing Boy Properties LLC, owning the land upon which the new Burger King is being built. The land was purchased for $400,000 in the mid-1990s from a company called Developers-Investors Inc., with current tax records placing the value of the lot at about $545,000.
Burger King is a major competitor for McDonald’s and Wendy’s, both of which have had locations on Bradley Park Drive for years, with the shopping and dining area experiencing sharp growth before nearby Columbus Park Crossing made its debut more than a decade ago. Major brands in the area include Publix, Target, PetSmart, Stein Mart, O’Charleys and Chick-fil-A. The grandaddy of businesses on Bradley Park Drive is Bowlero, a bowling alley formerly known as AMF Peach Lanes, which has been operating since 1978.
Miami, Fla.-based Burger, branded as the “Home of the Whopper,” itself was founded in 1954 and is now owned by Restaurant Brands International. Its franchisees collectively operate more than 14,000 locations in 100-plus countries and U.S. territories.
The burger companies are constantly competing for market share and unveiling new products. Just Tuesday, Burger King introduced its new “Bacon King” sandwich, which is loaded with six slices of bacon, two quarter-pound grilled beef patties, four slices of cheese, ketchup and mayo on a sesame seed bun.
