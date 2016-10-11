Top 1 percent earns 21 times more than most households in Muscogee County

The top 1 percent in Muscogee County earns an average of $707,625 annually, according to a recent study conducted by a national think tank.
The county has a top-to-bottom ratio of 21.3:1. That means just over a 1,000 families have an average income that's 21 times greater than the average income of the bottom 99 percent of households, which earn an average income of $33,174 a year. Compared to all of Georgia, the county had the 13th highest inequality ratio in the state and the 311th highest among 3,064 counties nationwide.
The analysis was part of a national study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute, a Washington-based organization. Researchers used the latest available data to examine how the top 1 percent in each state fared from 1917–2013, with an emphasis on trends from 1928–2013. They found income inequality had risen in every state since the 1920s and has grown in many states since the Great Recession.
When contacted by the Ledger-Enquirer to analyze data for Muscogee and Harris counties in Georgia, and Russell County in Alabama, the researchers found Muscogee County had the widest income gap among the three.
Harris County had an average top 1 percent income of $676,626 and an average bottom 99 percent income of $48,018, a ratio of 14.1:1, ranking 1,291 among 3,064 counties. Russell County’s numbers were $302,363 and $30,605, a ratio of 9.9:1, ranking 2,586.
Interestingly, Chattahoochee County had the fourth lowest income inequality in the entire country: top 1 percent at an average of $158,749, and the bottom 99 precent at $27,990, a ratio of 5.7:1.
“In general, inequality — as we have measured it here — is lower in the South than in the rest of the country, reflecting, we think, a relatively smaller proportion of the highest earners who tend to be located in the executive suites of large corporations and the financial sector which cluster disproportionally in the Northeast and the West Coast,” wrote Mark Price, one of the authors of the report, in an email. “Although inequality is lower in the South than the rest of the country, the region as whole has experienced a rapid rise in inequality over time.
“In essence, we believe that top incomes all across the country are being pulled up in a race of the highest earners to out-earn one another.”
Income inequality was high in the late 1920s before the Great Depression and World War II, Price said. After that period, it fell across the country and remained low until 1979, but it is now approaching levels not seen since the ’20s. Price attributed the the gap to executive pay and other compensation that has exploded at large corporations and other high-income jobs like coaching and college administration.
New York, Connecticut, Wyoming, Nevada and Florida had the highest inequality ratios, nationwide.
“In 24 states, the top 1 percent captured at least half of all income growth between 2009 and 2013, and in 15 of those states, the top 1 percent captured all income growth,” according to the report. “In another 10 states, top 1 percent incomes grew in the double digits, while bottom 99 percent incomes fell. For the United States overall, the top one percent captured 85 percent of total income growth between 2009 and 2013. In 2013, the top one percent of families nationally made 25.3 times as much as the bottom 99 percent.”
So how did Georgia fare overall in the analysis? The state ranked 13th among the 50 states in the top-to-bottom, with the average income of the top 1 percent at $857,728 and the average income of the bottom 99 percent at $40,095. The state also was among 15 states where the top 1 percent captured all income growth between 2009 and 2013. And it was among 10 states where the top 1 percent grew in double digits, while the bottom 99 percent incomes fell.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments