Jumpin Java closes its doors, makes way for Monterrey Tex/Mex

The days of Jumpin Java, a restaurant that survived for nearly two decades, including a relocation to River Road to Whittlesey Road, appear to be over.
The eatery, launched by Chong and Kwang Kim on River Road in 1997, has gone dark and locked its doors at 1694 Whittlesey Road in north Columbus, the location they have been at since 2007.
The couple served a mix of Korean entrees, sandwiches, sushi rolls and, yes, coffee. Anticipating closure a year ago, the Kims made the decision to remain open, but apparently have since struggled. They could not be reached for comment, but an employee in an adjacent liquor store said they were indeed gone from the location near the intersection of Whittlesey and Whitesville roads.
“Thanks for all the support! We appreciate everything that our customers have done for us,” the Kims said via their Facebook page last December, one of the final posts they made.
Taking the spot where Jumpin Java has been is a Mexican restaurant that plans to do business as “Monterrey Tex/Mex,” according to city alcohol beverage license information dated Sept. 19. El Cedral Restaurant Group is listed as the owner, with its agent, Luhua Li, having an Atlanta address. There are a number of Mexican eateries with the Monterrey name scattered across the Atlanta metro area.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
