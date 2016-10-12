Disc golf course comes to the Phenix City riverfront

Whitewater Express and Phenix City have partnered to build the first disc golf course on the Phenix City Riverwalk.
The 18-hole course opened Wednesday afternoon following a short ceremony where Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and Whitewater Express’ CEO Dan Gilbert made the first official “throw” on hole #1, located at the entrance of the Phenix City Riverwalk on 13th Street, next to the 13th Street Bridge.
The course stretches from the 13th Street Bridge to the Phenix City Amphitheatre and is open for play during regular Riverwalk hours. The course is free and open to the public and disc golfers may play the course with their own equipment or rent or purchase the equipment from the Whitewater Express store in Phenix City in the Phenix Plaza shopping center.
Gilbert also announced the first disc golf tournament will be held Friday as part of the Riverfront Fall Festival series.
Mike Haskey: 706-571-8593, @mhaskey
