Taco Mama, a growing eatery and bar, coming to the area

A small but growing taco bar and restaurant called Taco Mama is coming to nearby Auburn, Ala., by early 2017. It will be located on Magnolia Avenue.
Birmingham, Ala.-based Taco Mama, launched in 2011, said the Auburn location will be location No. 7 for it, with the casual-dining eatery and bar employing in the neighborhood of 25 people.
The cantina specializes in, naturally, tacos, burritos, nachos and other Mexican fare, with customers able to “build their own” tacos, burritos, nachos, bowls and quesadillas. There also are taco and burrito baskets with colorful names, including Alabama Redneck, The Sizzler, Yo Mama, The Fat Boy, The Hippie Fisherman and The Tree Hugger. There, of course, will be plenty of beer and margaritas to go with the meals that cost about $8 or $9, according to an online menu.
The company said diners will be welcomed by a “hip atmosphere featuring specially selected music, garage doors that open to the patio and unique menu options.” Catering services with delivery also will be offered.
Its currently has locations in the Alabama communities of Mountain Brook, Homewood, Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.
“We are thrilled to be introducing the Auburn community to our festive atmosphere and one-of-a-kind menu,” said Will Haver, Taco Mama’s founder and owner. “The Tuscaloosa location is extremely popular among both the college crowd and the city’s residents, so our next location had to be on the Plains.”
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
Comments