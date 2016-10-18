Synovus reports $62.7 million profit on steady earnings momentum

It was steady progress for regional bank Synovus Financial Corp. in the third quarter of this year, with the firm reporting Tuesday a profit of $62.7 million on total revenues of $294.1 million.
That translates to earnings per share of 51 cents for the parent company of Columbus Bank and Trust, the city’s largest bank, up from 42 cents per share in the same July-September period a year ago.
The bank, which does business in five Southeastern states, reported a profit, or net income, of $55.4 million in the third quarter last year. That was on total revenues of $274.8 million.
Kessel Stelling, Synovus chairman and chief executive officer, said the bank’s management was pleased with the quarter’s performance due to the bottom line progress and growth in earnings and revenue.
“We continued to drive diversified loan growth in the quarter and, with the successful closing of the Entaire acquisition in October, we gained an additional entry point for expanded C&I (commercial and industrial loan) relationships in the future,” he said in a statement. “With another solid quarter behind us, our team remains committed to deepening customer relationships and enhancing profitability.”
Synovus, headquartered in downtown Columbus, made a move at the end of September that should benefit its stock investors. It entered an accelerated share repurchase agreement to buy back $50 million of its common stock. That would wrap up its overall $300 million in repurchases by the end of this year.
The company saw improvement in several areas year over year. Loans on its books at the end of September totalled $23.3 billion, up about $1.4 billion from the same quarter in 2015. Average deposits rose $1.2 billion to just over $24 billion. Non-performing loans and total non-performing assets both were lower from a year ago.
Stelling, in a conference call, said Synovus experienced good loan growth during the quarter in key markets such as Atlanta, Tampa, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn.
Through the first nine months of this year, the firm has accrued a profit of $170.5 million, up nearly 7 percent from $160 million from the January-September period of last year. Total revenues thus far are $864.8 million, improved from $816.4 million a year ago.
Money that Synovus earns from interest is the major contributor to its bottom line, naturally, but it does bring in cash from non-interest sources such as service charges on deposits, mortgage and brokerage revenue, asset-management fees and bankcard fees. The mortage side saw nearly 23 percent growth in the quarter, while brokerage was down nearly 11 percent.
On the trading front, Synovus stock finished Monday at $31.99 per share. It opened slightly higher out of the gate this morning after the release of its quarterly financial information. The stock’s 52-week high is $33.80 per share, while its low is $25.48 per share.
