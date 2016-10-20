Georgia unemployment rate rises with surge of people seeking jobs

More Georgians jumping into the labor force in September to find jobs pushed the state’s unemployment rate up higher to 5.1 percent, the labor department said.
That’s up from 4.9 percent in August and compares to 5.6 percent in September of last year.
“In September, we had the largest increase in our labor force we’ve seen in nearly a quarter of a century,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “While having 25,737 Georgians begin looking for work in the same month caused a slight increase in the unemployment rate, it’s really good news because almost three-quarters of them landed a job right away.”
The labor force is made up of those already with jobs and people unemployed but actively looking for jobs. That number grew by 25,737 to 4,918,505 in September. The state’s labor force has increased by 134,082 since the start of this year. There are 4,669,747 Georgians employed now.
The number of jobs in the state increased by 18,100, or 0.4 percent, to 4,403,400 in September. Those gains were in professional and business services, 7,300; government, 3,400; leisure and hospitality, 2,900; financial activities and other services, 1,500 each and construction, 1,300. The job gains were offset somewhat by losses in education and health services, 800, and trade, transportation and warehousing, 100.
“Our over-the-month job growth was solid, but it’s the over-the-year growth that continues to keep Georgia a leader in job growth,” Butler said. “Our employers have created 118,700 jobs since September of last year. That 2.8 percent growth rate is much stronger than the 1.7 percent national growth rate.”
The year over year improvement improvement was in the sectors of professional and business services, 27,100; trade, transportation and warehousing, 26,100; leisure and hospitality, 24,400; education and health services, 12,400; government, 11,100; and construction, 10,500. Information services lost 2,700, and other services, 600.
The number of first time, or initial claims, for unemployment assistance dropped by 2,835, or 10.4 percent, to 24,403 in September. Most of that decline came in retail trade, transportation and warehousing,accommodations and food services, administrative and support services, health care and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical services, the department said.
The labor department will release September unemployment rates for Georgia’s metro areas next week. The Columbus area rate in August was 6.2 percent.
Metro area data released Thursday morning by the department show the Columbus metro area adding 2,000 jobs over the past year, with the local total now at 122,900 jobs. Every Georgia metro area picked up jobs year over year, with the exception of Dalton, which lost 100 positions, and Hinesville and Warner Robins, which saw no gain or decrease. Macon added 1,700 jobs for a total of 104,200.
