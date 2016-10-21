Remodeled Walmart Supercenter offering free food and giveaways

It may not be new, but it’s newly remodeled, with the Walmart Supercenter in Phenix planning a grand reopening celebration on Oct. 28.
The 3700 U.S. Highway 280/431 store will mark the moment at 7:30 a.m. that day, with family activities and free food samples while they last, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer said Friday. The following weekend, Oct. 29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Oct. 30 (noon to 5 p.m.), there will be more activities, food samples and giveaways.
“We are looking forward to reintroducing our store to the community with expanded offerings and a fresh look,” said store manager Sonya Lim of the remodeling, which includes a makeover of the pharmacy.
The Phenix City Walmart Supercenter has been open since 1998, with it replacing a non-supercenter that made its debut in 1989 at 800 2nd Ave., off U.S. Highway 280/431. That structure is now the home of Tate Furniture.
Walmart has a major presence in the local market, with four more supercenters in Columbus, along with three recently opened Neighborhood Markets in Columbus and one in Phenix City.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
