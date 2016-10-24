Business

October 24, 2016 8:44 AM

Belgium cannot yet back EU-Canada trade deal

By RAF CASERT Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The Belgian government says that at this stage it cannot give the necessary backing to the European Union's free trade deal with Canada, endangering the trans-Atlantic pact.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said Monday that EU leaders and Canada had "asked us to give a clear answer today."

"And the clear answer, at this stage, is no."

It left it open to what extent the EU and Belgium could continue negotiating with the southern Belgian region of Wallonia, which needs to bless the deal before it can become official.

