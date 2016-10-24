Business

October 24, 2016 8:39 AM

Indian business giant Tata Sons removes chairman Mistry

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

The board of directors of Tata Sons has removed Cyrus P. Mistry as chairman of the giant Indian conglomerate.

The board on Monday named former group chief Ratan Tata as interim chairman and set up a panel to choose a new chairman.

Tata Sons owns the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, as well as Tetley Tea. It is one of India's oldest industrial houses and comprises over 100 companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power and the IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services.

The company did not give any reasons for Mistry's surprise removal.

Growth in Tata Sons, India's largest business group, has slowed in recent years, with turnover falling to $103 billion last fiscal year from $108 billion the previous year.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos