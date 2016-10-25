Phenix City company relocating to Columbus with plans for growth

Hammett Steel, a company now operating in Phenix City, is relocating to a facility in Columbus, with plans to expand its business and workforce.
The move, announced Tuesday, will put the steel fabricating company into a 184,000-square-foot building at 1724 Northside Industrial Blvd. It now is located at 3015 Lakewood Drive, at the corner of South Railroad Street, in Phenix City, employing 18 people. At the existing site, Hammett Steel is confined by the roadways and railroad tracks on each side of it.
The new building, located off Bradley Park Drive (behind Cracker Barrel) is a former manufacturing facility for AIM/Pascoe, which made metal panels and pre-engineered building systems. It was built in 1968 and is located on about 6.6 acres of land, with plenty of office space, a fenced yard, cranes, trailer parking and rail access among its amenities.
Hammett said it expects to grow its employee count to at least 20 after the relocation. The company manufactures steel items used by industrial, commercial and residential customers.
“We were outgrowing our current location in Phenix City and evaluated several options,” Scott Boutwell, a partner in Hammett Steel, said in a statement. “This new location in Columbus will allow us to expand our production capacities immediately while we continue to focus on growing our business.”
Founded in 1965, the company said it works on projects of all sizes, including those built from architectural plans, renovations, additions to buildings, and free-standing structures. It also has experience with making canopies, steel stairs, steel fences and gates, spiral stairs, ladders and various types of ornamental, commercial and industrial handrails.
“Hammett Steel has been a company that has quietly excelled in Phenix City for several years and we are certainly excited about their investment and plans to hire more people,” said Russ Carreker, chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus.
Brian Anderson, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, said that helping existing companies in the area expand and grow is a priority for his organization. “By taking time to understand Hammett Steel’s business, our team was able to provide the company access to valuable resources and guidance that will keep them firmly planted in the Columbus region,” he said.
