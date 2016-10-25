Aflac’s Dan Amos lands on prestigious list for second time

Aflac’s Dan Amos has landed on Harvard Business Review’s list of the 100 top-performing CEOs — in the world.
Amos, chairman and chief executive officer of Columbus-based Aflac, is No. 32 on the 2016 list, which is much improved from his No. 69 position a year ago.
Harvard Business Review and its research entities weigh various criteria for its list, including financial, environmental, social and overall governance performance. Nearly 900 top executives from 32 nations were scrutinized for the rankings, taking into account their impact from their first day on the job through April 30 of this year. CEOs with less than two years on the job were not eligible.
This was the second year for Amos on the list, with 30 making an appearance for the third time and 33 new to it. The average age of those in the rankings were 44, with them having been on the job for 17 years. Amos was rated No. 13 in the financial category alone.
Amos has been CEO of the supplemental health and life insurer since 1990, with revenues climbing from $2.7 billion when he first started to more than $20 billion currently. He launched the popular and successful Aflac duck branding campaign nearly 17 years ago, which helped propel much of that growth in the U.S. and Japan, the only two countries in which the 61-year-old firm sells policies.
The company also has taken on the cause of helping cure and treat childhood cancer, with it and employees last year topping $100 million given in the effort. It routinely receives honors for its philanthropic activities and fostering a diverse workforce.
Aflac is scheduled to release is third-quarter earnings report Thursday after the stock markets close.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
Comments