Old Captain Seafood and Oyster Bar on the way as Fuddruckers closes

A seafood restaurant and oyster bar is headed for The Landings shopping and dining area off Airport Thruway.
Old Captain Seafood and Oyster Bar will be the name of the 2538 Airport Thruway eatery, which is locating in the former Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub building that has been closed for some time.
A city building permit dated Oct. 6 shows Jin Xiu Zhang spending $80,000 to get the 2,830-square-foot restaurant ready for customers. The same person, who could not be reached for comment, has applied for an alcohol beverage license with the city.
Construction workers at the site would only say that Old Captain Seafood and Oyster Bar will serve typical fare, including fried fish and chicken, shrimp and crab legs. They said the goal is to have the restaurant open before Christmas and that the owner already has three other restaurants in the Atlanta market.
The Landings, which sprawls across Airport Thruway, with entrances also from Whitesville Road and Sidney Simons Boulevard, was purchased in August 2015 by New York-based real-estate firm Time Equities Inc. for $30 million. The 277,000-square-foot center was bought from Columbus-based Woodruff Co., which had redeveloped it several years ago and apparently still manages it.
Old Captain’s upcoming debut at The Landings comes with the loss of Fuddrucker’s, a burger-focused chain restaurant that has said its last day will be Sunday. Diners eating there Tuesday night, however, reported the restaurant is running low on inventory, with a sign listing menu items no longer available. Upon the Columbus outlet’s closure, the nearest Fuddrucker’s will be in north Atlanta.
“We want to thank our many faithful customers who have supported us over the last 10 years, with special thanks to the military units that have allowed us the honor of hosting dozens of Hail & Farewell celebrations,” Fuddrucker’s said on its most recent Facebook post on Oct. 19.
Even with the loss of Fuddrucker’s, The Landings still will have a good selection of restaurants, including Ben’s Chop House, Mikata, PhyVy, Outback Steakhouse, Thai House Cafe, Your Pie, Barberitos, Applebee’s, Chicken Salad Chick, Cafe Le Rue and I Love Juice Bar.
