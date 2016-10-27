Columbus, Albany, Rome have highest unemployment rate in Georgia

The Columbus metro area unemployment rate remains the highest in Georgia, with the state labor department reporting Thursday the local number rose from 6.1 percent in August to 6.2 percent in September.
Columbus isn’t alone, however, with Albany and Rome coming in at 6.2 percent as well, followed by Dalton at 6 percent.
The 6.2 percent jobless rate in September for the Columbus metro compares to a 6.6 percent figure in September a year ago.
The rate increased because nearly 800 local residents jumped back into the labor force, the Georgia Department of Labor said. The labor force, which now stands at 126,255 is made up of people who have jobs, along with those unemployed but actively seeking work.
The department said while the number of individuals employed climbed by 622 to 118,374, those without a job but looking for one ticked higher as well by 169 for a total of 7,881.
The overall Columbus metro area job count is now 122,900, which is 200 higher than in August. The difference between the labor force employed total and the job count is the fact that some people are working two jobs at the same time.
Year over year, however, the metro area has added 2,000 jobs, the department said, with several sectors contributing to that. They include local and state government, leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and trade, transportation and warehousing.
Other data released Thursday show first-time claims for unemployment assistance dipping by 193 from August to September in the Columbus area, with 626 local residents seeking benefits after being laid off. A year ago, there were just under 700 people submitting claims in September.
While Columbus, Albany and Rome had the highest September jobless rates at 6.2 percent, the lowest was in the northeast Georgia city of Gainesville, which came in at 4.4 percent.
A week ago, the labor department reported that Georgia’s unemployment rate in September was 5.1 percent, up from 4.9 percent in August and compared to 5.6 percent in September of last year.
The U.S. jobless rate in September was 5 percent, just up from 4.9 percent in August.
Metro area rates
Here are the September 2016 unemployment rates for Georgia’s metro areas:
▪ Gainesville — 4.4 percent
▪ Atlanta — 5 percent
▪ Savannah — 5 percent
▪ Valdosta — 5.3 percent
▪ Brunswick — 5.5 percent
▪ Athens — 5.6 percent
▪ Warner Robins — 5.6 percent
▪ Augusta — 5.7 percent
▪ Hinesville — 5.7 percent
▪ Macon — 5.7 percent
▪ Dalton — 6 percent
▪ Albany — 6.2 percent
▪ Columbus — 6.2 percent
▪ Rome — 6.2 percent
