New Southern cooking eatery is Columbus woman’s ‘dream’ come true

Call it a meat-and-three. Call it Southern cooking. Call it homestyle cuisine. Call it what you will.
The fact is Teresa Williams is now working for herself and aiming to make her dream come true as a restaurateur at 1820 Midtown Drive, behind Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road. That’s where the veteran kitchen cook has opened T’s Eatery, with a grand opening scheduled Friday through Sunday.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own restaurant,” Williams said this week. “This has been a dream that’s been going on with me for quite some time now.”
Not that she launches this venture without plenty of experience. Williams said she has worked as a cook through the years at several restaurants in Columbus, including B. Merrell’s, Applebee’s and Olive Garden.
“I grew up under my grandmother and my mother,” she said. “They always had me in the kitchen with them preparing something, cutting something, stirring up something or getting something out of the refrigerator to go with whatever they were making or mixing at that time. A kitchen wasn’t a strange thing to me at all when I first went to working in a kitchen.”
T’s Eatery seats more than 90 diners, with meals being served via a food bar in which customers pick out items and employees place the food on the plate before handing it to them. The hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The menu is certainly straight from the Southern cooking playbook, with it featuring fried chicken, pork chops, meat loaf, ribs, beef patties, steak and gravy, baked chicken, roasted turkey and even oxtails on Sunday. If its a vegetable, then it is on the side-dish menu. There, of course, are desserts that include caramel cake, pound cake, German chocolate cake, peach cobbler, sweet potato pie and candied yams.
Williams calls the offerings her version of “traditional food for your soul.”
One difference for T’s Eatery is that there is a cooked-to-order menu that includes hot chicken wings, chipped barbecue sandwiches, homemade burgers, fish sandwiches, and fish with fries.
Delivery, the restaurant’s menu says, is offered, as is setup for events, and private rooms for up to 40 guests.
“I’m just wanting everybody to come out and support me,” said Williams, noting she is taking life — and the restaurant —one day at a time. “Just easy does it.”
(What will you have? P.F. Chang’s, Maggiano’s, Costco or Bass Pro Shop)
(Old Captain Seafood and Oyster Bar on the way as Fuddruckers closes)
(Ruby Tuesday closes ‘underperforming’ Columbus restaurant)
(Seafood restaurant bringing its shrimp, fish and crab claws to Columbus)
(High-end restaurant on the menu for Veterans Parkway project)
(French bistro, liquor store among tenants at shopping centers coming to north Columbus)
Comments