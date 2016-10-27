HealthSouth CEO Jay Grinney to retire Dec. 31

HealthSouth Corp.'s CEO Jay Grinney will retire at year's end.
The company, in a statement Thursday, said Grinney became the company's chief executive in 2004 during a critical time — the scandal of Richard Scrushy, who was fired in 2003 after regulators charged him with accounting fraud.
Leo Higdon Jr., chairman of HealthSouth's Board of Directors, says Grinney helped lead the company through a successful turnaround.
Grinney tells AL.com (http://bit.ly/2eB0kEp ) that his pending retirement is bittersweet. He says he's put in 12 years of "blood, sweat and tears" and he's always wanted to leave on a strong note and "I think we're at that point."
