Pistons' owner: Team 'very close' to deal to move downtown

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores says the team is "very close to a deal" to move downtown.
The Pistons have been in talks about playing at the Detroit Red Wings' new arena, not far from where the Tigers and Lions also have their home games. Gores said before Friday night's home opener that there's no deal yet, but the team is serious about the move. He said if the move occurs, it's fair to say the Pistons would plan to start playing downtown next season.
The Pistons have played at The Palace of Auburn Hills since 1988. Prior to that, the team played at the Pontiac Silverdome for a decade. The Pistons played downtown when they called Cobo Arena home from 1961-78.
