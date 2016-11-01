University providing aid to 110 flood-affected students

A south Louisiana university says its distributing $65,000 to help 110 of its students overcome financial hardships brought on by the August floods.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette made the announcement in a Monday news release.
DeWayne Bowie, vice president for Enrollment Management at ULL, says each qualified student will receive at least $500 applied toward their tuition or other educational expenses.
To qualify, students had to submit applications and copies of Federal Emergency Management Agency documentation to demonstrate their need. A committee reviewed the applications.
Decision letters have been sent to recipients.
