Columbus native Philip Tisdale becomes director of SOMA Foundation

The SOMA Foundation, based in Columbus, has named Philip Tisdale its new executive director.
Tisdale has a background in business and non-profit management, the organization said, and will be working to enhance the SOMA Foundation’s impact in the local community.
The Columbus native is a past executive director of the Valley Rescue Mission from 1992 until 1997. He has more than 30 years of experience in non-profit and health-care management, strategic planning and financial planning.
“I am humbled and blessed by this opportunity to further the work of the SOMA Foundation and help organizations that share the love of Christ and serve people that are needy and hurting,” Tisdale said in a statement.
Carol Bradshaw, who has worked with the foundation since 2008, will continue in her role as grant administrator, the organization said. Prior to her work with the foundation, she was director of research, accountability and assessment for the Muscogee County School District.
Christina Bedgood also has joined the foundation as office administrator. She was previously executive assistant to the dean at the University of Houston, College of Technology, in Texas.
Organizations interested in more information or submitting a grant request to SOMA should do so through the foundation’s website www.somafoundation.net for general requirements and proper application forms.
