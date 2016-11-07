Veterans Day 2016 deals to serve up free meals and discounts

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque' Pause

1:21 Jordan students reveal restored Mustang to classmates and community

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

0:31 Sample Springer's production of 'Route 66' in less than 30 seconds

1:07 Have you taken the mannequin challenge? These Jordan students have.

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent"

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold