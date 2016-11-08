Free doughnuts, pizza, Uber discount offered this Election Day 2016

You’ve served your nation on Election Day, supporting democracy by exercising your right to vote. Now it’s time to grab a freebie or other deal offered by various businesses.
In Columbus, those Election Day 2016 deals, according to the website, offers.com, include a free personal pizza from Chuck E. Cheese, a seven-piece chicken meal from Church’s Chicken, a free drink at Firehouse Subs, a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme, a free pizza voucher from Marco’s Pizza, and a $20 discount on your first Uber ride.
(Veterans Day 2016 deals to serve up free meals and discounts)
Of course, these outlets must be participating in these Election Day deals, and they generally require those seeking the offers to show their “I Voted” sticker to prove they did just that.
Here are other deals on this very important day in the history of the United States of America, as compiled by offers.com.
Thanks for voting!
Comments