Best Buy releases list of Black Friday and holiday deals

Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but the savvy shopper knows it’s never too early to plot their strategy for the day known for great deals.
With that in mind, Best Buy, a leading electronics retailer in the U.S., has released its Black Friday specials as it prepares to open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 25 and run through 10 p.m. that day. Like many retailers, it also will be doing business the day before, on Thanksgiving, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The retailer also noted it will have online “doorbusters” on its website on Thanksgiving Day, with most Black Friday ad items on sale that day as well. There also will be free shipping through the holidays, with customers able to pick up purchases in stores as well. The Columbus store is located at 2925 Manchester Expressway, next to Peachtree Mall, while there also is a Best Buy in Opelika, Ala., at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway.
Here is a list of some deals that Best Buy is offering during its Thanksgiving/Black Friday holiday blitz:
▪ Toshiba 49-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $199.99 (save $250)
▪ MacBook Air 13-inch: (save $200
▪ Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones: $39.99 (save $60)
▪ Powerbeats Wireless Headphones: $89.99 (save $110)
▪ PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle: $249 (save $50) plus two free games
▪ Samsung 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $479.99 (save $320)
▪ Select Blu-rays are $7.99 and 4K UHD movies as low as $17.99
▪ Video games for $29.99 (save $30)
▪ Fitbit Charge 2: $129.95 (save $20)
▪ DJI Phantom 3 Standard Drone: $399.99 (save $100)
▪ Samsung 4K UHD Blu-ray Player: $199.99 (save $200) and get a free $10 Best Buy Gift Card
▪ Homido V2 Virtual Reality Headset: $49.99 (save $30)
▪ mophie juice pack pro: $9.99 (save $50)
▪ Ring Smart HD Video Doorbell: $124.99 (save $75)
▪ Arlo Wire-Free HD Security 4-camera kit: $349.99 (save $150)
▪ Canon EOS Rebel T6 2 Lens Kit DSLR camera: $449.99 (save $250)
▪ GoPro HERO5 Black: $399.99 with a $35 Best Buy Gift Card and 64GB memory card
▪ KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer: $199.99 (save $300)
▪ Dyson V6 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $299.99 (save $200)
▪ Microsoft Surface Pro 4 M3 with Type Cover: $599.99 (save $400)
▪ 9.7-inch iPad Pro (save $125)
▪ Free $250 Best Buy Gift Card plus a free Samsung Gear VR with installment billing on the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge
▪ Dell 15.6” touch screen laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor: $349.99 (save $150)
