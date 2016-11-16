More Employers are Offering Student Loan Assistance

When you’re looking for a job, you want to know what kind of salary and benefits a company offers. You might ask about their 401(k), health coverage, or pension plan during your job interview – but you might not think to ask if they help their employees repay their student loans.
It might surprise you, but many employers are now offering student loan repayment assistance benefits. This is largely in response to the large amounts of student loan debt that their millennial employees currently have.
According to a recent report, over 60 percent of current graduates are leaving campus with student debt. Companies have also been finding that those same graduates aren’t taking advantage of other benefits like 401(k)s because they are struggling to repay their loans. In fact, a study by T. Rowe Price found that 68% of millennials who are eligible to for a 401(k) don’t contribute to it.
That’s led employers to search out benefits that would be more attractive and beneficial to millennial employees and they’re finding that millennials are very excited about student loan repayment benefits. A study conducted by Willis Towers Watson, found that currently just 4% of companies have student loan repayment programs, but that by 2018 around 26% of companies will offer it.
Why They’re Offering It
By offering student loan repayment assistance, these companies are helping their young employees repay their loans which helps relieve them of the stress they feel about their debt. That allows their employees to concentrate on their work and be more productive.
But it’s also a great way for companies to differentiate their benefits offerings to make themselves more attractive to job applicants. By offering student loan repayment assistance, they’re distinguishing themselves amongst their peers and helping to improve retention.
As more companies sign on to offer repayment benefits, expect the rate at which new companies decide to offer them to increase as they realize that they also need to offer repayment benefits in order to be competitive with other companies in their industry.
How Student Loan Repayment Assistance Works
There are a few ways that employers help their employees through student loan repayment benefits. The most common is when they provide a certain amount of money to put towards an employee’s student loans every month. This is usually around $100 - $200 and is paid out monthly.
But some companies decide to use their repayment programs to boost employee retention. For example, many choose to give out their student loan repayment benefit once per year. Instead of paying out $100 a month then, they will provide a $1,200 lump sum. Still others choose to give out even larger lump sums to those who stay at the company for 3 or 5 years.
Some of these student loan repayment benefits are offered to all employees, whereas others only offer the benefit to those who have recently been hired, are in junior positions, or who recently graduated.
Repayment assistance benefits aren’t like 401(k) contributions as they don’t necessarily require that you make a matching contribution. But some companies will ask you for proof that you have used the funds for your student loans, whereas other companies use repayment assistance program management companies like EdAssist and Tuition.io which allow them to directly pay down their employees’ debts.
Is It Tax Free?
This is where the bad news comes in. Student loan repayment assistance is currently a taxable benefit. That means that you will have to pay taxes on any money your employer puts towards your loans come tax season. On the bright side, there are several pieces of legislation that have been proposed to make these benefits tax-free in the future.
Who is Offering These Benefits?
Some of the companies that were the first to offer student loan repayment benefits are in industries where there is a lot of competition for talent. For example, PricewaterhouseCooper, an accounting firm, was one of the first to sign on board. Other companies offering the benefits include Fidelity, and Nvidia. Many companies who are in the student loan refinancing or repayment space also offer it to their employees like CommonBond.
The Future
Expect more companies to start offering student loan repayment assistance as applicants begin to expect it. Also, expect legislation to soon pass to make repayment benefits tax-free. By 2025, this important new benefit will likely be mainstream and available as part of most company’s benefit plans – something which will greatly help employees.
