Santa Claus to appear at Columbus Park, The Landings, Peachtree Mall

It may be nearly 80 degrees outside, but that won’t stop Santa Claus from making appearances Thursday and Friday in Columbus.
The jolly old elf with the round belly that shakes like jelly is scheduled to be at two events Thursday (today). He will be at the Columbus Park Crossing courtyard (adjacent to Barnes & Noble) from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of a Budweiser Clydesdales event that begins at 5 p.m. A toy drive that benefits Hope Harbour and the Salvation Army is part of it, so bring a toy with you to give.
Also Thursday (today), The Landings shopping and dining center on Airport Thruway will have its annual Christmas parade and lighting event. The parade starts at 6 p.m., culminating with St. Nick’s appearance. There also will be horse and carriage rides, a concert by Jonathan and Lisa Moore, music by the Northside High marching band, and the St. Luke dance team and cheerleaders.
Then on Friday at Peachtree Mall, 3131 Manchester Expressway, there will be an arrival parade at 7 p.m. for Santa Claus, who will set up his holiday home at Center Court. That’s where he will be greeting children and listening to their holiday wish lists through Dec. 24, with photo packages available for purchase. Regular hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, with Santa taking occasional breaks to recharge his batteries. There will be special pet nights every Monday through Dec. 12. Reservations are available to minimize wait times.
Comments