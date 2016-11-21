Business

November 21, 2016 9:52 AM

Tyson misses 4Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $391 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 96 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $9.16 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $4.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.88 billion.

Tyson expects full-year earnings to be $4.70 to $4.85 per share.

Tyson shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 7 percent. The stock has climbed 52 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSN

