Peachtree Mall now has mobile app to find open parking spaces

Those planning to spend their hard-earned holiday shopping dollars at Peachtree Mall this year now have access to a helpful parking app.
The mall’s parent company, General Growth Properties, said Monday the 3131 Manchester Expressway shopping center is now using a digital “parking tool” that shows shoppers where open spaces are nearest to the stores or restaurants they wish to visit.
Aside from the use of heat maps and global positioning satellite (GPS) data that let people know at a particular moment where spaces are available, the technology also “predicts” available parking days ahead of time based on historical data. As most anyone who has shopped during past holiday seasons can attest, parking can be at a premium at times at Peachtree Mall.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to incorporate technology within our portfolio to elevate the shopping experience,” Scott Morey, General Growth’s executive vice president of technology and marketing, said in a statement. He acknowledged that parking hassles are one of the “largest pain points” for consumers venturing to the company’s malls.
“Parking is the very first and very last engagement we have with our shoppers,” said General Growth Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani, explaining why the mobile technology is being used. The Chicago-based firm tested the app at four of its shopping centers earlier this year.
Shoppers can access the parking tool through the Peachtree Mall website by clicking on the parking tab. It’s on the parking page that they also can download the mobile app to their Android or iOS device. The link to the mobile app is https://smart.link/577fdde83302d.
General Growth Properties owns and manages more than 120 retail centers across the U.S.
