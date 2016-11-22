Holiday doorbuster deals galore, from Barbie to ultra high-def TVs

The lines between Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are blurring once again this year, with retailers having started advertising deals a couple of weeks ago.
Yet the “holiday” items people will purchase for others or themselves remain somewhat predictable. Clothing and accessories are at the top of shoppers’ list, followed by gift cards and certificates, music and video games, toys, food and candy, electronics and computers, personal care items and jewelry, according to a survey released this week by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
The so-called “hot” toys this year for girls, according to the survey, start with Barbie, followed by traditional dolls, Shopkins, Hatchimals, Legos and American Girl. Legos is at the top for boys, trailed by cars and trucks, video games, Hot Wheels and Star Wars-related items.
“The popularity of gift cards makes them an easy choice, but many consumers will still search online and in store, browse ad circulars and even log in to Facebook to find inspiration for unique and memorable gifts for their loved ones,” said Pam Goodfellow, principal analyst with Prosper.
In the electronics arena, anything to do with 4K high-definition televisions will be in high demand this year, along with gaming consoles, said Ruben Garza, assistant manager of the Best Buy store in Columbus.
“One of the hot items, of course, is the Nintendo Classic. We should be receiving some of those throughout the holiday season. I just don’t know when,” he said Tuesday amid several rows of HDTVs, including those with curved screens and eye-popping pictures.
Garza said there are some good deals as well on Apple and Microsoft-operated computers, while smartphones also will be in the holiday mix for customers ready to purchase or upgrade their plans. Those phones now have technology to control everything remotely in the home, from lights and coffee pots to washers and dryers, he noted.
“It’s definitely like our Super Bowl,” the assistant store manager said of the four days starting Thursday afternoon, with this being his 10th Black Friday with the retailer. “It’s one of the best events. You want to get the customers taken care of. It’s exciting when they come in.”
With that bit of insight, we bring you a selection of doorbuster items, in no particular order, culled from a variety of circulars that will be available in the Ledger-Enquirer Thanksgiving morning in what the newspaper is calling its “biggest paper of the year.”
▪ 60-inch LG 4K ultra high-definition (UHD) Smart TV, $599.99 — Best Buy
▪ 49-inch Toshiba 4K UHD TV with Chromecast, $199.99 — Best Buy
▪ 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, $479.99 — Best Buy
▪ 9.7-inch iPad Pro, $125 — Best Buy
▪ Extra 15 percent off all Black Friday product pricing Wednesday through Saturday — hhgregg
▪ 55-inch Proscan 4K UHD TV, $299.99 — hhgregg
▪ Bose SoundTrue II Around Ear headphones, $99.99 — hhgregg
▪ LG 25.4-cubic foot stainless steel French door refrigerator, $999.99 — hhgregg
▪ HP laptop with Intel Pentium Processor, 15.6-inch screen, 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive, $229.99 — Staples
▪ 30 percent off storewide — LaZBoy Furniture Galleries
▪ Diamond stud earrings, 1/10th carrot, sterling silver, $20 — JCPenney
▪ 50-inch Hisense 4K UHD TV, $249.99 — Target
▪ Hoover Quest 700 robotic vaccum, $199.99 — Target
▪ 60-inch Vizio 1080p HDTV, $398 — Walmart
▪ 55-inch Philips 4K UHD TV, $298 — Walmart
▪ 40-inch Class Element or Hisense 1080p HDTV, $124 — Walmart
▪ Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard, $273 — Walmart
▪ DJI Drone Phantom Standard 3, $369 — Walmart
▪ HP laptop, 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i7 processor, $449.99 — Ofice Depot/OfficeMax
▪ 50-inch Samsung 1080p HDTV, $349.99 — Kmart
▪ Samsung 2.1 channel, 120-watt Bluetooth soundbar and subwoofer, $84.99 — Kmart
▪ Barbie Pop-Up Camper, $53.99 — Toys R Us
▪ NERF N-Strikek Elite Centurion Mega Blaster, $29.99 — Toys R Us
▪ Wild Thing by Power Wheels, $199.99 — Toys R Us
▪ T5 Swagtron Hoverboard, $199.99 — Toys R Us
▪ Imaginarium All-in-One Wooden Train Table, $79.99 — Toys R Us
▪ Buy one, get one free boots, $34.99 to $39.99 — Rack Room Shoes
▪ Simmons Rocker Recliners, $189 — Big Lots!
▪ Boots for her, $19.99 — Macy’s
▪ Cashmere sweaters and tops, $39.99 — Macy’s
▪ Designer down or wool-blend coats, $99.99 — Macy’s
▪ Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum, $299.99 — Bed Bath & Beyond
▪ Keurig K55 Elite brewing system, $89.99 — Bed Bath & Beyond
▪ Women’s boots, $19.98 — Shoe Carnival
▪ Men’s and women’s athletic shoes, $29.98 — Shoe Carnival
▪ Up to 70 percent doorbusters Thursday and Friday — Michaels
▪ 10-foot Trailblazer kayak, $179.98 — Dick’s Sporting Goods
▪ Surge Smart fitness watch, $179.98 — Dick’s Sporting Goods
