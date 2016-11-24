Some shoppers in line more than 24 hours for Thanksgiving Day deals

It was a day of firsts on Thursday, otherwise known as Thanksgiving, and the first ones in line at the Best Buy store in Columbus were Alex and Karina Rodriquez.
The couple, both 21 and from Texas and with Alex stationed at Fort Benning, had started their retail journey more than 24 hours earlier, arriving at Best Buy around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Their goal: To purchase a 49-inch 4K high-definition television for $199.99. Karina also said she needs a Hoover vacuum cleaner.
“We’re kind of in need of a TV,” said Alex, who had camped out at stores in past years with his mother.
For Karina, this was her first experience hanging out overnight and sleeping in a tent just to buy a doorbuster deal.
“I don’t like it,” she said smiling. “I would rather just pay the full price.”
Already more than 24 hours into their wait, they still had more than two hours to go with the sun splashing down upon them amid unseasonably warm temperatures. Asked if she was in the holiday mood, Karina said she was, somewhat. “As long as we spend time together,” she said.
Next door at Peachtree Mall, standing outside JCPenney for its 3 p.m. opening were Angela Rivera and her father Juan Carlos Rivera, who is visiting from Mexico. Neither had eaten Thanksgiving lunch or dinner yet. They had been there since noon.
“I’m looking to get some boots,” said Angela, 14, from Opelika, Ala. No electronics for her. They were headed for Kohl’s at Columbus Park Crossing next. “I’m a girl, so I like clothing and things like that.”
