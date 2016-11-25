13 detained in China over deadly construction collapse

1:37 Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:31 Sample Springer's production of 'Route 66' in less than 30 seconds

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

1:42 An in-school restaurant offers high schoolers real business experience

1:19 Bishop leaving Uptown Columbus