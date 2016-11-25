Charles Ray Sheffield to lead George C. Woodruff Company as Otis Scarborough retires

2:42 A Columbus family recounts the difficult birth of their premature baby Pause

1:37 Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

2:33 Environmental testing to begin at historic Claflin school

2:22 How a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

2:09 Inside Tippin's: Kansas City's popular pie maker