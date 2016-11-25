Holiday excitement keeps Black Friday shoppers going amid the fatigue

There was no Black Friday bedlam to be found across the Columbus area this holiday, with shoppers crowding local shopping centers and retail stores in an attempt to put a major dent in their Christmas shopping lists.
Perhaps Michelle Long’s mentality best summed up the occasion as she ventured out Friday to Peachtree Mall not long after its 6 a.m. opening to supplement her haul from the night before at Walmart and Kmart.
“I enjoy getting out. It’s kind of exciting,” said Long, 29, of Columbus and a military wife whose husband plans to retire here in about 18 months. “You’ve got to go to bed early, get up and make the coffee, fry up an egg and some turkey real quick, put it on a biscuit and walk out the door.”
And have fun doing it, even if it puts a big drain on your body’s batteries.
“Yes, I’m a little tired, I’m a little lethargic,” she said, laughing. “My sister (Kaitlin Daniels) is in there (Victoria’s Secret) shopping, and I said I’m going to sit out here for a minute and catch my breath.”
Long said she was shopping for the entire family and pocketing solid savings due to the coupons and ad discounts she compiled and carried with her on Thanksgiving and again on Friday. Purchases included a bicycle, a camera, clothing and boots.
“It was really busy out at Walmart. I had my eye on a few little things, and it was like 6 o’clock (Thursday) and everybody started grabbing for it. So I didn’t get my Pioneer Woman gift set, but that’s OK,” Long said, a pout turning to a smile. “But we were able to get some really great deals ... It’s just a great time to get out and get a lot of your shopping done. I get 75 percent of it done, the majority of it, before Black Friday is over.”
There were plenty of shoppers driving to Columbus as well to lay out their hard-earned cash for gifts. Betsy Allen, 35, of LaGrange, Ga., was among them. She and mother-in-law Susan Allen, 63, and great aunt Liz Brooks, 64, had already made stops at Belks in LaGrange, followed by Walmart and Big Lots! before making it to the mall, with Target and Old Navy yet to come.
“I’m tired, but yeah, it’s fun,” said Allen during a pause at Kay Jewelers, where she was buying diamond tennis bracelets, a cross necklace and diamond earrings. In all, she saved an estimated $1,500-plus on just the toys purchased for nieces, nephews and others, another $300 at Bath & Bodyworks, and $50 at the jewelry store.
Her strategy for keeping a grip on as many dollars as possible during the holidays? Loading up on discount coupons in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. During the last two weeks before the major holiday shopping kickoff event, she said, her mailbox was flooded with coupons. Her savings included online purchases as well.
“I went online at Walmart yesterday and spent more than $400 and I saved $238,” said Allen, estimating she will fork out about $3,000 altogether this Christmas season on gifts because of her big family. And she definitely gets into the spirit of things. “I actually put up my Christmas decorations the day after Halloween. So I’ve been going hard at it.”
Also coming from out of town were Stephanie Jenkins, 53, of Auburn, Ala., and her daughter, Latavia Sparks, 36, of Opelika, Ala. Of the two, mom is the one who truly loves preparing for the holiday spending and, ultimately, browsing the store aisles. To Jenkins, it’s more social than anything.
“I like to go and just see the people that’s out, that I may not have seen in quite a while,” she said. “I run into a lot of those that come back to visit their parents during the holidays and get a chance to socialize with them. I enjoy just seeing the people and the excitement of it all.”
Still, Jenkins has her own basic tip about landing a good deal on purchases this time of the year when every retailer — be it brick-and-mortar or online — is angling for a piece of the holiday pie. That’s using her smartphone.
“I normally go through and download an app and it will send me the ad each week, and sometimes it may send me a monthly ad,” she said. “I download it to my phone and I scroll and see what I want, then click on it and save it, and then I go to the store and just pull it up and it will show me the coupons that I selected and the percent off or amount off. That’s how I do it.”
While the holiday shopping blitz drew groups small and large, one of the bigger ones spotted Friday was headed by Justin Acree, 29, of Manchester, Ga., who said there were 10 people in his party scattered through the mall. They included wife Megan Acree, 26, her mother, Tina Brown, 49, and sisters, Morgan Brown, 22, and Miranda Brown, 19. The women have been embarking on Black Friday sprees for about 10 years. But Thanksgiving Day is off limits.
“We’re a very close family, so it’s more about the time together,” said Megan Acree.
But it was all about the spending on Black Friday, with the family already having visited Macy’s, Aeropostale and Bath & Bodyworks at the mall, with plans for heading to Columbus Park Crossing for stops at Kohl’s, Marshalls and perhaps Dick’s Sporting Goods. But a mandatory stop between those destinations would be a local IHOP restaurant to grab a bite to eat.
“The steak tips and eggs are pretty good,” Justin Acree said. “I might end up getting that and pancakes. You can’t go to IHOP without pancakes.”
Peachtree Mall general manager Onassis Burress said there was good traffic at the Manchester Expressway shopping center, both during Thanksgiving evening and early on Black Friday, with nearly 50 percent of the mall’s roughly 4,200 parking spaces filled at one point.
“We’ve seen a lot of customers in for the deals at Aeropostale, at Macy’s, at Dillard’s and JCPenney as well,” he said, with the mall prepared to entertain guests again from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We expect a lot of traffic over this major kickoff weekend of the holiday shopping season,” Burress said.
Of course, Black Friday wasn’t only for those tackling their gift wish lists. Others ventured to local Christmas tree lots to pick out that perfect centerpiece of nature for their homes during the holiday season.
Those doing so included Columbus businessman Jim Blanchard, who was browsing the Kimi Farms tree lot on Whittlesey Road with wife, Sis, and some of their young grandchildren.
“We are looking for one that is not too tall, but has good symmetry and good circumference. I usually let them decide, because they have a good time picking,” said Blanchard, remarking he was fired up and ready to go after a good Thanksgiving.
“It’s just a special time of year,” he said. “It’s about family and faith, so it’s a great time of the year for us to really have fun together.”
Then there were Carla and Gene Savage, who were just married in August, with the husband apparently losing any debate about going with an artificial tree instead of one of the aroma-laden Frasier firs desired by his wife.
“With an artificial tree, you don’t have to maintain it as much. Just put it out and you don’t have to worry about the little needles on the floor,” said Gene, who quickly was countered by Carla that she does the vacuuming.
“It just means Christmas when it’s a real tree,” she said of the Frasier firs from western North Carolina. “They smell so good, and they have a great shape, and I love it that the branches go all the way down to the ground. It’s my favorite part.”
For those wondering, Black Friday loosely derives its name from the time of the year when the holiday shopping kicks off in full force, with retailers that have toiled all year to turn a profit finally doing so, in theory, in the critical gift-giving season.
Comments