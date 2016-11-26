Local owners stress importance of community during Small Business Saturday

Downtown Columbus business owners showcased their shops and products during this year’s Small Business Saturday, a day of shopping during the holiday season set aside for celebrating what cities have to offer locally.
But these small business owners aren’t earning success alone — multiple owners commented on how the store owners are like family and support each other.
“If you buy a bike from me, I go to the restaurant next door,” Jason McKenzie, owner of Ride on Bikes, said outside his store Saturday afternoon while helping customers pick out a bike rack. “(Local downtown business owners) get together and talk about problems, and when we’re going to open, and when we’re not, how are your Sundays, are Sundays working for you?”
Chris Largent, owner of Outside World Columbus, echoed McKenzie’s sentiments on the camaraderie local store owners have built.
“We’re a community down here, we’re a family,” Largent said. “We operate together, we help each other out. ...You scratch other people’s backs and they scratch ours type of thing.”
Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving and day after Black Friday, is all about celebrating local small businesses. For many shops, the day is an opportunity for new folks to visit and hopefully become repeat customers.
To help promote Small Business Saturday, McKenzie banded together multiple owners up and down Broadway to put together a commercial illustrating the relationship among all of the local businesses, further demonstrating how these owners really rely on each other for success.
Stores like Ride on Bikes and Outside World have been open for many years (13 and six, respectively), but others newer to the area rely on the existing businesses for advice when starting their venture.
Garrett Lawrence is one of three owners of Maltitude, a craft beer store on the 1000 block of Broadway open since August 2013. When Lawrence, along with co-owners Miles Greathouse and Robert Battle, decided to open Nonic this past spring, they turned to the staff of Scruffy Murphy’s for advice on how to get started opening a restaurant.
“You see the growth every day,” Lawrence said. “You get to see the 1000 block fill up, and now we’ve just opened up Nonic back in May, so it’s weird to see the 1200 block fill up, too. You can see the transition of how this used to be kinda an afterthought, and now I would say the focal point of Columbus is Broadway and Uptown.”
So what advice do small business owners have for those who are thinking about starting a business?
Get to know established owners: “Talk to a lot of business owners, that’s the biggest thing,” Largent said. “And really have an idea of where you want your business to be, and the market for that.”
Be unique and open to different perspectives: “You have to be unique, because if you’re not unique and just copying, that won’t get you anywhere,” said Carmen Hall of The Crafty Garage. “Everybody has a different taste, so you have to have something different for everybody. Even if we don’t like it, somebody else might like it.”
Go to where the customers already are: “Come down to Market Days and start here, because it really gives you a boost and a customer base where you see people often,” said Kelly Vetch, owner of Where’s my seam ripper? “There are always new faces at the same time. You’ll learn a lot here.”
Use local resources: “Biggest advice would be to first address the market, y’know decide will this actually work here?” Lawrence said. “And then from there, go to SBDC (Small Business Development Center) at Columbus State in the Cunningham Center. It’s a group of professionals, and they will literally help you from setting up your business plan to financials to meeting with people to secure funding. And it’s a free resource.”
