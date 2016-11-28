Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

In the March 2015 interview Trevor Morris, chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company, talks about his business and fresh pasta creations.
Tony Adams The Ledger-Enquirer

Latest News

'Bang Bang Lady' Prepares for the Fourth of July Sale

In the countdown of fourth of July, Bang Bang Lady and Boom Boom Lady gear up for another firework sale season. Wanda Lamb and Mary Baker, known as Bang Bang Lady and Boom Boom Lady respectively, gained fame locally over the years because of their commercials. They dress up as Statue of Liberty, Hula girls and firefighters in the commercials to promote the products at the fireworks outlet they work for in Phenix City, Alabama.

Business

Education meets passion at KAE Farms

Since opening its gates 15 years ago, KAE Farms has expanded from being just a small family farm to a a place where work becomes play. By simply taking classes and getting certifications, Jenny Eckman, her husband, sister, and brother-in-law have expanded their passions into a full fledged business, raising and selling cattle, horses, bees, and more.

Editor's Choice Videos