Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

The sites connected to Presidents Roosevelt and Carter anchor a tourism region called Presidential Pathways.The Presidential Pathways region stretches from Newnan, Ga., south and east to Americus and Cordele. The region includes numerous other attractions. Here's a quick look at twelve of those attractions.
In the countdown of fourth of July, Bang Bang Lady and Boom Boom Lady gear up for another firework sale season. Wanda Lamb and Mary Baker, known as Bang Bang Lady and Boom Boom Lady respectively, gained fame locally over the years because of their commercials. They dress up as Statue of Liberty, Hula girls and firefighters in the commercials to promote the products at the fireworks outlet they work for in Phenix City, Alabama.
Since opening its gates 15 years ago, KAE Farms has expanded from being just a small family farm to a a place where work becomes play. By simply taking classes and getting certifications, Jenny Eckman, her husband, sister, and brother-in-law have expanded their passions into a full fledged business, raising and selling cattle, horses, bees, and more.
Judy Archibald, 62 from Manhattan Beach, California, owns the Holly House of Hamilton Bed and Breakfast in Hamilton, Georgia. She decorates her Victorian Era home with items from her life . She then opens it to guests to experience what a day in a boarding house might be like.
The 12th Annual Career Expo at the Trade Center, co-sponsored by the Urban League of Greater Columbus and the Georgia Department of Labor, attracted an estimated 2,600 people seeking job opportunities and employment advice.