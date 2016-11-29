Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitchen in north Columbus

1:23 Hungry? How about duck breast and foie gras confit? Pause

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

0:22 Finally, rain begins to fall across Chattahoochee Valley

0:17 Rain begins to fall after more than 40 days of dry weather

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

0:50 Whitewater Avenue now open in Phenix City

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states