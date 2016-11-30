Germany's Lufthansa cancels 890 flights as strike continues

1:23 Hungry? How about duck breast and foie gras confit? Pause

2:01 New program introduces students to skilled labor careers

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:42 An in-school restaurant offers high schoolers real business experience

1:19 Bishop leaving Uptown Columbus