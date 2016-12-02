Synovus says stock investors have some money coming to them

Investors in Synovus common stock have some money to them in the form of a quarterly dividend.
The regional bank, headquartered in downtown Columbus, said Friday it will pay owners of its stock 12 cents per share — if they own the stock by Dec. 15, that is. The dividend, approved by the company’s board of directors, is payable Jan. 2.
Synovus Financial Corp. is the parent company of Columbus Bank and Trust, the city’s largest bank in terms of deposit market share and locations. The banking firm oversees about $30 billion in assets, a number that has been rising in recent months.
Overall, Synovus operates 28 locally branded bank divisions in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Collectively, those divisions have 250 branch offices and 332 automated teller machines.
Comments