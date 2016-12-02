New downtown Columbus liquor store sets opening date

The signs and billboards around downtown Columbus proclaim that Uptown Wine & Spirits will be opening “soon.”
Well, soon is Monday at 10 a.m., said owner Pat Daniel.
“This is the hardest thing I have ever worked on, but it is the most fun I have ever had doing it,” Daniel said Friday as the store was being stocked by area distributors.
Daniel has owned the Forrest Road Package Store for the last three decades. A couple of years ago, she began exploring the possibility of owning a downtown liquor store.
In April 2015, she bought 1208 Broadway that had previously housed the Golf Shop, which moved across the street. In July 2016, they began clearing out the old building, which was constructed in the 1890s as a stable and livery.
Construction started in fall 2015 and it has taken more than a year to get the 9,600-square-foot building ready for a liquor store.
“It seems like everything we have touched presented a challenge that we did not expect,” Daniel said.
The first floor had to be reconstructed to handle the weight that comes with the refrigeration equipment, shelving and product involved with a store that sells liquor, wine and beer.
“We had to build 24 walls in the basement to hold the weight,” Daniel said.
In addition to the display space on the ground floor, a large storage facility was constructed on the second floor and an elevator was installed. In restoring the building, the original brick and arched openings used by the stables have been exposed.
The store will offer a wide variety of domestic beer, craft beer, table wines and fine wines as well as a large assortment of distilled spirits.
The store will open without the fine wine room completed, Daniel said. It should open within the next couple of weeks.
The initial operation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
“This is going to be an upscale store that we hope will fit well into Uptown and is something that the people in Uptown can be proud of,” Daniel said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments