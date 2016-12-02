Together 2016 to fund major enhancement to Martin Pedestrian Bridge

The Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge connecting downtown Columbus and Phenix City will receive a major facelift early next year thanks to the efforts of 23 local business, civic, education and non-profit organizations that have been working on Together 2016.
Ledger-Enquirer Publisher Rodney Mahone made the announcement Friday afternoon on the bridge, which opened in October 2013. Together 2016, a collaborative effort sponsored by the Ledger-Enquirer, will provide $135,000 for major enhancements to the bridge.
The work will center around the seven arbors that are an essential part of the bridge’s design. Those arbors will be covered with awnings in colors that are significant to the region’s history. In addition there will be signs explaining the reason for each arbor’s colors.
Another addition will be LED lighting that will allow the arbors to be visible at night.
The colors will be:
▪ Red representing Coca-Cola and Dr. Pemberton.
▪ Blue to represent the Blues and Ma Rainey’s influence in our region.
▪ Yellow to represent the softballs that were used in the 1996 Olympics.
▪ Denim Blue representing our textile history.
▪ Orange/Red representing Clay and Brick.
▪ River Blue/Green representing the Chattahoochee River.
▪ Army Green representing Fort Benning.
Neil Clark, a principal architect at Hecht Burdeshaw, did the original work on the bridge and was consulted for the enhancements. He liked the idea of the arbor covers and adding a splash of color.
“There is really no shade on the bridge, and you can’t get enough shade,” he said. “By covering it with colors, you will create something that is fun that will be a place to meet.”
Clark believes the LED lighting will offer the most visual change.
“That will allow these trellises to be seen at night, which they really can’t be right now,” Clark said.
The LED lighting colors can also be changed. An example used was the bridge could be made pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“You could make it alternating red and green during Christmas,” Clark said.
The bridge enhancement was chosen from several hundred ideas, said Together 2016 Project Manager Marquette McKnight.
“We anticipate the enhancements to be fully installed in time for some of our region’s largest spring events,” Mahone said. “We are tremendously pleased with the work that’s been done through Together 2016.”
Last month, Together 2016 announced a $70,000 investment in a number of smaller projects.
The initial community neighborhood investment includes:
▪ Over 55 Little Free Libraries in neighborhoods throughout Columbus, Phenix City and Fort Benning. They will be installed beginning this month.
▪ 17 Markers for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Learning Trail that will be installed as the trial develops.
▪ Five Together 2016 Scholarships for high school seniors residing in Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee, Russell and Lee counties.
▪ 22 Please Be Seated Benches in neighborhoods throughout Columbus, Phenix City and Fort Benning to be installed beginning this month.
The 23 partners, which include businesses, education, non-profit, foundations and community leaders, made a financial, resource and time investment in the campaign.
