December 5, 2016 5:36 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 12 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.21 per gallon. That's about 35 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.19 per gallon in the Detroit area, while the highest average was about $2.27 per gallon in the Jackson area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

