Major renovation of 1245 Broadway complete

The building at the southwest corner of Broadway and 13th Street has a new life, and it is just another example of the dramatic changes taking place in the 1200 block of Broadway.
The W.C. Bradley Co. has completed a $2.2 million transformation of 1245 Broadway, an old furniture store at the base of the 13th Street Bridge. Starrett-Bytewise Measurement Systems is in the process of relocating its operations from Brookstone Centre into the more than 18,000 square feet of renovated space. Starrett-Bytewise and its about 30 employees should be in the building by the end of the year, general manager Andy Hidle said Tuesday.
The company is planning a grand opening and celebration early next year.
W.C. Bradley purchased the building in November 2011 for $428,000 from Bunn RMB Realty Company, according to city tax records. It most recently housed the Holiday House furniture store.
The site originally had two connecting buildings. The original building was constructed in 1901 and it is in the rear of the property. The building that fronts Broadway was constructed sometime after 1929.
The changes in the building are subtle from the outside and stark from the inside.
“To be honest, it’s exactly the vision we had,” Hidle said. “There are some things we had to compromise on, but this is what we wanted.”
The work was done by Thayer-Bray Construction and took more than a year, said Thayer-Bray President William Bray. The end result is a unique work space for Starrett-Bytewise, which produces laser-based measurement devices. The engineering, software and assembly will happen in the new building, using all three floors and the basement that opens out to a Front Avenue parking lot.
There were a number of challenges in bringing the building back to life. It had not been utilized in more than a decade and was underutilized for many years.
The result of that work can be found on the third floor where a large picture window, which was previously bricked in, has been restored, offering a full view of the emerging 1200 block. Also, the original brick walls and wood roof supports have been exposed. The brick in the stairwells was also exposed.
“To me, the exposed masonry is part of the historic fabric of the building and I was glad when the decision was made to unveil it,” Bray said. “When we first started, the walls were plaster and were going to remain so. They were not going to be exposed brick.”
But there were challenges, Bray said.
“The single biggest challenge was lowering the store at rear of the building 8 feet,” he said.
There was significant structural work done in the basement to accommodate that work, Bray said.
In addition to the 1245 Broadway basement, Starrett-Bytewise will use the basement in the adjacent 1243 Broadway building, which is also owned by W.C. Bradley Co. The 1243 Broadway location is a one-story building that W.C. Bradley is currently looking to rent as retail space, said W.C. Bradley Associate Broker Doug Jefcoat.
In the last year, a number of new businesses including restaurants and retail have opened in the 1200 block. Columbus State University will be moving about 1,800 faculty, staff and students into the Frank D. Brown Hall, housing the nursing school and many of its education programs. CSU will start spring semester classes in the new building at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway next month.
