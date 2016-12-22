Business

December 22, 2016 7:09 AM

New Jersey alleges Rent-A-Center tolerated racial slurs

The Associated Press
CAMDEN, N.J.

New Jersey has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Rent-A-Center, saying the national retailer tolerated racial slurs a manager reportedly used frequently at two of the company's stores.

The state complaint, filed in Camden Superior Court on Wednesday, requested that Rent-A-Center submit to monitoring by the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights for a period of two years.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says the lawsuit focuses on an assistant manager who frequently used racial slurs when speaking to co-workers at two Rent-A-Center stores in Pennsauken.

The suit states that an African-American employee complained to corporate higher-ups about the Hispanic assistant manager's conduct, but Rent-A-Center only transferred the manager to a second location where the behavior continued.

Officials for the Plano, Texas-based company didn't return messages seeking comment.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos