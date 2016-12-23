In icy Alaska, footwear options abound to say upright

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center Pause

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

0:56 Video released of woman shooting at burglars during Georgia home invasion

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business