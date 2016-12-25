Trump says he's closing foundation, but Democrats want more

3:48 Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer Pause

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:42 An in-school restaurant offers high schoolers real business experience

1:19 Bishop leaving Uptown Columbus

1:22 Twelve things about attractions in Georgia's Presidential Pathways region