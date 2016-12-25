Pipeline uncertainty illustrates broader concerns for tribes

3:48 Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer Pause

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

0:49 How many "Merry Christmas" greetings can you find in this video?

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales