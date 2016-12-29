Sears Holdings to close Kmart store in Phenix City

The Big Kmart in Phenix City has celebrated its last Christmas, with owner Sears Holdings planning to close the store by spring.
Employees at the Phenix Corners Kmart at 2003 U.S. Highway 280 confirmed Thursday that the store’s days are numbered, with expectations it will be shuttered by April. Liquidation of merchandise could start in early January.
The move is part of another round of cuts by Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Sears Holdings, with the coming closures first reported by website Business Insider.
The news comes with the store appearing fully stocked on Thursday, which included large stuffed teddy bears and gift baskets being put on display for the upcoming Valentine’s Day.
“I will miss the store. I’ll miss being able to run in there and get a few things, the convenience of not having to stop on the way home,” said Tomika Morgan, a Smiths Station, Ala., resident and stylist at the Hair Masters salon a couple of doors down from the Kmart in the strip shopping center. “I’ll really miss the staff, too. You get to know the people that work there.”
Morgan and hairstylist Rosa Guice of Phenix City expect the loss of the Phenix City Kmart to have an impact on their sales to some degree. But they don’t believe the bottom will fall out of the traffic at the center.
“Where you cut hair, don’t matter. It’s who’s there. You create the business,” said Guice, explaining that hair salon staff typically have a loyal clientele who come to them no matter what.
Kmart has been at its current location for more than two decades, having relocated to that site from a smaller store space nearby at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and 280.
Phenix Corners, like most strip centers, has a hodgepodge of businesses. Aside from Hair Masters, it includes Shoe Show, Optical Shop, China Garden, Papa John’s, Belinda Kay’s Health Store, Top Nails, Stitches & Ink, Covington Credit and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. Fronting the center are Taco Bell and Shark’s, a fish and chicken restaurant.
Sears Holdings and its predecessor corporations have been eliminating stores steadily over the last 20 or so years, announcing a fresh round of cuts periodically with the retailer struggling financially.
This is the second Kmart to be closed by the company in the local market, with it shuttering its Milgen Road location in Columbus a few years ago. This will leave the Kmart stores on Macon Road and Airport Thruway, along with the Sears department store at Columbus Park Crossing. The Sears store relocated from Macon Road to its current home when the north Columbus shopping and dining area opened more than a decade ago.
Sears Holdings did not immediately return a call and email request for comment on the Phenix City Kmart closing, as well as confirmation that the Columbus stores remain safe from cuts. Business Insider did not have the Columbus locations on its closure list.
Kmart Holdings Corp. and Sears, Roebuck & Co. merged in 2005 and is now managed under Sears Holdings, led by billionaire investor Edward Lampert. The company still owns the Craftsman, Kenmore and DieHard brands, but has been shopping them around in recent years to raise more cash to keep the iconic retailer afloat.
In early December, Sears Holdings reported a net loss of $748 million in its third quarter, which was worse than its $454 million loss in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues for the quarter were $5 billion, down $721 million from $5.8 billion in the same period a year earlier.
“We remain fully committed to restoring profitability to our company and are taking actions such as reducing unprofitable stores, reducing space in stores we continue to operate, reducing investments in underperforming categories and improving gross margin performance and managing expenses relative to sales in key categories,” Lampert said in a statement with the earnings report.
Sears is on pace to close nearly 200 stores in its current fiscal year, with about 160 of those Kmart outlets. On Thursday, it announced it has negotiated a $200 million line of credit for its business operations.
